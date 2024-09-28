Breaking News
F1: Ricciardo thanks fans after Red Bull axing

F1: Ricciardo thanks fans after Red Bull axing

Updated on: 28 September,2024 07:40 AM IST  |  Sydney
AFP |

His contract expired after the Singapore GP and he was dropped with six races to go, likely spelling the end of his long career in the sport.

Daniel Ricciardo. Pic/AFP

Daniel Ricciardo thanked fans on Friday for a “wild and wonderful” Formula One journey after being axed by the Red Bull Racing team and replaced by Liam Lawson for the rest of the 2024 season.


His contract expired after the Singapore GP and he was dropped with six races to go, likely spelling the end of his long career in the sport.


