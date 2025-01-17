BCCI issues new policy guidelines for Team India to limit Travel, baggage, family visits

The BCCI will cover shared accommodation with the player during the visitors' period, while all other expenses must be borne by the player. Visits should be coordinated to occur at a single time, with dates agreed upon by the coach, captain, and GM Operations

BCCI. Pic/AFP

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued new guidelines for the senior men's cricket team with an aim to enhance discipline and promote team unity during domestic and international tours.

The new guidelines will include travel, baggage limits, family visits and team dynamics.

All the national players are expected to travel with the team for all the matches and practice sessions. No separate travel facilities with families will be entertained to maintain discipline and team unity. Any exceptions must be pre-approved by the head coach and chairman of the selection committee.

"All players are expected to travel with the team to and from matches and practice sessions. Separate travel arrangements with families are discouraged to maintain discipline and team cohesion. Exceptions, if any, must be pre- approved by the Head Coach and Chairman of the Selection Committee," BCCI stated.

To streamline logistics and avoid challenges, the BCCI has set specific baggage limits for players and support staff. For away tours lasting more than 30 days, players are allowed 5 pieces of luggage (3 suitcases and 2 kit bags) or up to 150 kg, while support staff can bring 3 pieces (2 large suitcases and 1 small) or up to 80 kg. For away tours shorter than 30 days, players are permitted 4 pieces (2 suitcases and 2 kit bags) or up to 120 kg, and support staff are allowed 2 pieces (2 suitcases) or up to 60 kg. During home series, both players and support staff are limited to 4 pieces (2 suitcases and 2 kit bags) or up to 120 kg for players, and 2 pieces (2 suitcases) or up to 60 kg for support staff.

"Excess Baggage Limit Players are required to adhere to the specified baggage limits shared with the team. Any excess baggage costs will need to be borne by the individual player. This policy helps streamline logistics and avoid unnecessary expenses."

Baggage policy:-Away long-duration tours (more than 30 days):

Players - 5 pieces (3 suitcases + 2 kit bags) OR upto 150 kgs. Support staff - 2 pieces (2 big + 1 small suitcases) OR upto 80 kgs.Away short duration tours (less than 30 days):

Players - 4 pieces (2 suitcases + 2 kit bags) OR upto 120 kgs. Support staff - 2 pieces (2 suitcases) OR upto 60 kgs.Home series:

Players - 4 pieces (2 suitcases + 2 kit bags) OR upto 120 kgs. Support staff - 2 pieces (2 suitcases) OR upto 60 kgs."

Players must adhere to these limits, with any excess baggage costs being borne individually.

The presence of personal staff such as managers, chefs, assistants and security personnel will be restricted on tours and series.

Any exceptions require explicit approval from the BCCI. This measure aims to ensure team focus and minimize logistical complications.

"Restriction on Individual Staff on Tour/Series Personal staff (e.g., personal managers, chefs, assistants and security) are to be restricted on tours or series unless explicitly approved by the BCCI. This ensures that the focus remains on team operations and minimizes logistical challenges. - this has to be done away with," BCCI said in a statement.

Players must coordinate with team management regarding the transfer of equipment or personal items to the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Any costs incurred due to separate arrangements will be the responsibility of the player.

"Sending bags separately to the Centre of Excellence Players must coordinate with team management regarding equipment and personal items being sent to the Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru. Any additional costs incurred due to separate arrangements will be the player's responsibility," BCCI stated.

The family travel policy is designed to balance players' personal well-being with team commitments. Players who are away from India for more than 45 days during overseas tours are eligible to have their partners and children (under 18) join them for one visit per series, with a maximum duration of two weeks. The BCCI will cover shared accommodation with the player during the visitors' period, while all other expenses must be borne by the player. Visits should be coordinated to occur at a single time, with dates agreed upon by the coach, captain, and GM Operations. Any exceptions to this policy must be pre-approved by the coach, captain, and GM Operations, and additional expenses beyond the visitors' period will not be covered by the BCCI.

"Family Travel Policy The family travel policy ensures a balance between players' personal well-being and team commitments:

* Eligibility: Players absent from India for more than 45 days during overseas tours can be joined by their partners and children (under 18) for one visit per series (format-wise) of up to a two-week period.

* Provisions: The BCCI will cover shared accommodation with the player for the Visitors' Period. All other expenses are to be borne by the player.

* Coordination: Visits must be scheduled at a single time during dates agreed upon by the Coach, Captain, and GM Operations.

* Exceptions: Any deviation from this policy must be pre-approved by the Coach, Captain and GM Operations. Additional expenses outside the visitors' period will not be covered by the BCCI.

Players will be required to stay alongside the team until the series or tour ends, even if it gets concluded earlier than planned. This will boost the team's unity and bonding.

"Players returning home if matches end early then players are required to stay with the team until the scheduled end of the match series or tour, regardless of whether matches conclude earlier than planned. This ensures unity, fosters team bonding, and avoids disruption to team dynamics," as stated in the policy by BCCI.

