BCCI secretary Saikia breaks silence on 'body-shaming' remarks about Rohit Sharma

Updated on: 03 March,2025 03:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, Team India is busy playing the Champions Trophy 2025 matches in Dubai. The "Men in Blue" have registered victories in all of their group stage matches of the event. They recently registered a win by 44 runs against New Zealand, which helped them seal the semi-finals berth of the Champions Trophy 2025

Devajit Saikia (Pic: X/@ani_digital)

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma, who often finds himself among the trolls following his fitness and game-related issues, has now become the topic of discussion.


Shama Mohammed, the National Spokesperson of the Indian National Congress earlier tweeted on X, "@ImRO45 is far for a sportsman! Need to lose weight! And ofcourse the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had !"


Later, she was asked to take down her post on X. Following her comment, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia expressed his views on her comment.


"Unfortunate that this kind of remarks come from such a person", said Devajit Saikia. Taking to X:

They recently registered a win by 44 runs against New Zealand, which helped them seal the semi-finals berth of the Champions Trophy 2025.

Following the victory against New Zealand, the Rohit Sharma-led Team India will now lock horns with Australia in the semi-final one of the Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium on March 4.

Under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, Team India won the T20 World Cup 2024 by defeating South Africa in the finals in Barbados. Prior to that, the "Men in Blue" under Rohit's captaincy also managed to reach the finals of the ODI World Cup 2023 which was held in India.

