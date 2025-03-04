BCCI vice president Rajiv Shukla "confident" of India's win over Australia in semi-final

There is no question that Team India will have the 2023 final and also the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy in their minds during the Champions Trophy 2025 against Australia

Rajeev Shukla (Pic: X/@ShuklaRajiv)

As the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final match between India and Australia has already begun, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice president Rajeev Shukla said that he is very confident that Team India will go on to win the match against the Steve Smith-led Australia at the Dubai International Stadium.

The clash between India and Australia is no short of exception, as both sides carry history, rivalry and exceptional talent.

But Australia is known to bring their "A-game" in the high-pressure matches, even if they are missing out on the services of their star players.

"I am very confident, India should win. All our players are in form, they are focused. They are excited to win this match. They have won consecutive matches. They are confident of winning. They will win and enter the final," Rajeev Shukla said while speaking to ANI.

Further, Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami's coach Badruddin Siddiqui shared his views on the semi-final encounter between the two sides.

"Australian cricket team is playing with inexperienced bowling but still is a great team... Indian team is also performing well... The combination of batters and quality spinners in the Indian team is great..." Badruddin Siddiqui said.

Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs AUS:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.

Australia: Cooper Connolly, Travis Head, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha.

(With ANI Inputs)