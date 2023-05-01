Senior Team India wicketkeeper-batter and Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul sustained an injury on his right thigh during an IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday

KL Rahul Pic:AFP

Big blow to LSG after skipper KL Rahul seen limping off field against RCB

Senior Team India wicketkeeper-batter and Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul sustained an injury on his right thigh during an IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday.

Rahul limped off the field with the help of team physio and a teammate, who was in the reserve. He was finding it difficult to walk and lay on the ground writhing in pain for quite sometime after what seemed like a pulled thigh muscle while chasing the ball racing to the boundary.

He first held his right thigh and limped before collapsing onto the ground.

The injury happened off the last ball of the second over when Faf du Plessis punched a Marcus Stoinis delivery through the extra cover region and Rahul sprinted to save an imminent boundary.

The extent of the injury is yet to be ascertained and it remains to be seen if the LSG skipper is in a position to bat when his team comes out to chase.

If it is a muscle tear and not a pull, his participation in the World Test Championship final, where he is a wicket-keeping option, could be in jeopardy.

