Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah (Pic: AFP)

Former cricketer Sourav Ganguly hoped India skipper Rohit Sharma would travel to Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) very soon since his team needs him.

Due to the birth of his second child, the Indian skipper did not travel with the team to Perth ahead of the Border Gavaskar series opener. With less than a week left in the commencement of the series, it is still unclear if Rohit will feature in the opening Test against Australia.

Rohit's recent numbers are underwhelming. Across five Tests against Bangladesh and New Zealand, he scored 133 runs in 10 innings, averaging only 13.30, with a best score of 52. His scores in the home season were: 6, 5, 23, 8, 2, 52, 0, 8, 18, and 11.

Ganguly said that Rohit could leave for Australia as early as possible since he already had his second child.

The former skipper heaped praise on Sharma and said that he is a "fantastic captain" and that the team team needs his leadership to start the prestigious BGT with.

"I hope Rohit Sharma goes very soon. As a team, they need him. He has had a baby boy a couple of days ago. So, I am sure he can leave as early as possible and today is 16th. If I was in his position, he should be playing the Perth Test. It is on 22nd, which is still almost a week away. Because it is a big series and may be he will not go to Australia after this. He is a fantastic captain and the team needs his leadership to start with," Ganguly said while speaking to Revsportz.

The much anticipated Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, to take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

