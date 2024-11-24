Breaking News
Accept people's mandate, says Zeeshan Siddique after loosing fron Bandra East
Message of development endorsed, politics of lies defeated: PM Modi
Police lathi charge outside counting centre in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan loses Karad (South) seat by 39,355 votes
Ladki Bahin Yojana was the game changer: Ajit Pawar
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024 25 Ton up Jaiswal takes India to 2751 at lunch against Australia on Day 3 of opening Test

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Ton-up Jaiswal takes India to 275/1 at lunch against Australia on Day 3 of opening Test

Updated on: 24 November,2024 12:50 PM IST  |  Perth
PTI |

Top

Yashasvi Jaiswal hit his fourth Test hundred as India reached 275 for 1 at lunch on the second day of the opening Test against Australia on Sunday

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Ton-up Jaiswal takes India to 275/1 at lunch against Australia on Day 3 of opening Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal (Pic: @BCCI/X)

Listen to this article
Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Ton-up Jaiswal takes India to 275/1 at lunch against Australia on Day 3 of opening Test
x
00:00

Yashasvi Jaiswal hit his fourth Test hundred as India reached 275 for 1 at lunch on the second day of the opening Test against Australia on Sunday.


The 22-year-old slammed 12 fours and three sixes during his unbeaten 141, marking his maiden century on Australian soil.


India, which managed only 150 in their first innings, now lead by 321 runs after bundling out Australia for 104 in their first essay.


Also Read: Jaiswal, Rahul throw Australia off balance with strong opening stand

During the break, Jaiswal was batting alongside Devdutt Padikkal, who reached 25 not out, as the duo carried India forward after KL Rahul's dismissal for 77.

Jaiswal and Rahul stitched a record-breaking 201-run stand for the opening wicket, the highest by an Indian opening pair on Australian soil.

Brief Score: India: 150 & 275 for 1 in 84 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 141 not out, KL Rahul 77; Mitchell Starc 1/81) vs Australia: 104.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Yashasvi Jaiswal Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 India vs Australia kl rahul virat kohli

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK