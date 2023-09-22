India vs Australia: Both sides of the story

India and Australia battling injury worries ahead of World Cup as 3-match ODI series begins in Mohali today

Josh Hazlewood stretches during Australia’s practice session at Mohali yesterday. The right-arm medium pacer missed the second half of IPL and World Test Championship final against India earlier this year due to a side strain. Pics/AFP

There is no way that injury-hit Australia are going to concede an inch when they take on India in the three-match ODI series that begins with the first game here today. While India have rested their premier batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the visitors are looking at these games to try out their injured players in preparation for the World Cup. Surely, they would want to play most of the players, but no way are they going to lessen the intensity, whatever their XI may be.

Smith recovers

Australia, like India, have injury concerns with Steven Smith having recovered from a wrist injury sustained during the Ashes series a month ago. He batted for nearly two hours in the nets at the PCA Stadium without any discomfort. Captain Pat Cummins is also looking good after a wrist fracture, but needs to be seen if he feels confident enough to play an ODI after 10 months.

India’s head coach Rahul Dravid addresses the media

As reported in the Australian media, Travis Head is set to miss the first half of the World Cup after fracturing his left hand in the fourth ODI against South Africa, while pacer Mitchell Starc is recovering from a groin strain he picked up during the Ashes. Thus, Australia too are battling injuries ahead of the World Cup.

Smith, Cummins and Starc joined the squad in India this week with all-rounder Glenn Maxwell also set to link up ahead of the first game. All four had missed the recent tour of South Africa, where the home team won the five-game series 3-2 against a depleted Aussie side.

“I faced Patty [Cummins] for a bit, felt good against him, faced quite a bit of spin and lots on the ‘wanger’, so it’s a good start,” Smith said after his net session. Smith said that Cummins, who played the final Ashes Test at The Oval with a fracture in his wrist, was easing his way back, but also looked “fine” and could play in today’s match. It will, thus, be wait and watch if he will be fit enough to lead the side.

India being without their skipper Rohit and star batter Kohli gives coach Rahul Dravid an opportunity to try out fringe players Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan. Or will the team management give Suryakumar Yadav another opportunity after he failed to get going against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup? As far as Shreyas Iyer is concerned, time is running out for him. The earlier he is given an opportunity to prove his form and fitness, the better it will be for Team India, who interestingly face Australia in their opening World Cup game in Chennai on October 8.



Besides Iyer, there is also the issue of Axar Patel’s injury. If the left-arm spinner does not recover in time, a replacement has to be kept ready. In that case, it’s going to be a toss-up between two off-spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sunder.

India likely to rotate pacers

Dravid during pre-match interaction said: “We want to give game-time to players who have had fewer opportunities lately and also to players coming out of injuries. As far as fast bowlers are concerned, we will rotate them during the series and for the fringe players it will be a tough test against strong opposition if given a chance.”

On Ashwin’s inclusion, Dravid said: “No way Ashwin is on trial. He is a great bowler and we know his ability. It’s just that we are giving him the opportunity to play in ODIs, which he has not done for quite some time.”

All said and done, the Indian as well as Australian coaches will be eager to see all the players injury-free and in top form during these three games and will be praying that there are no further injuries. An injury or two not only disturb the team balance, but also weaken the squad.