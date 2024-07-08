It helped South Africa maintain their 1-0 lead in the three-match series, and now, India will have to win the third and final T20I here on Tuesday to avoid a rare home series defeat

Tazmin Brits after her 50 against India yesterday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Brits, Bosch help Proteas post 177-6 vs India before washout x 00:00

Persistent rain forced the abandonment of the second women’s T20I between India and South Africa after the visitors made 177 for six in their innings here on Sunday.

It helped South Africa maintain their 1-0 lead in the three-match series, and now, India will have to win the third and final T20I here on Tuesday to avoid a rare home series defeat.

ADVERTISEMENT

The start of the match was delayed by 15 minutes because of rain and it was a constant spoilsport on three occasions during South Africa’s innings without stopping the proceedings.

Also Read: India bundled out for 102, hosts Zimbabwe win by 13 runs

But the heavens opened up during the innings break, sufficient to force the teams to stay put in their respective dressing rooms.

The overs began to lose by 9:16 pm, and the nagging drizzle meant that even the cut-off time—10:13 pm—for a five-over-a-side contest could not be met, eventually forcing the umpires to take the tough call.

Earlier, Tazmin Brits made a measured fifty as the Proteas overcame some mid-innings jitters to post a challenging 177 for six. Brits (52 off 39 balls) received solid support from Anneke Bosch (40 off 32 balls).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever