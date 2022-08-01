Buoyant Team India look to continue winning run against Windies

The visitors are coming off a comprehensive victory in the opener of the five-match series

India pacer Arshdeep Singh (right) and Rishabh Pant celebrate the dismissal v WI in Tobago on Friday. Pic/AP, PTI

Rohit Sharma’s buoyant India will look to continue the winning run and extend their domination over the West Indies when they clash in the second T20 International here on Monday. The visitors are coming off a comprehensive victory in the opener of the five-match series.

What separated the two teams in the first match was not only its all-round performance but also smart captaincy by Rohit who fielded his three spinners Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi. Another victory would only boost India’s confidence further as they look to gain momentum ahead of the marquee T20 World Cup later this year. If it was Rishabh Pant who walked out an opener in the T20Is against England with Rohit, the first game against the West Indies saw Suryakumar Yadav filling that role.



Surya is India’s 7th opener

Suryakumar, who has turned out to be the seventh opener for India in T20Is this year, got going quickly (24 off 16 balls) until Akeal Hosein stalled his progress. It will be interesting to see if the team management carries on with its experimentation given that KL Rahul is not available for the time being.

Over the years, a quality left-arm pacer is something the Indian team has not had, but that could change with the emergence of the promising Arshdeep Singh, who left a mark in the first game with his tight spell.

Emergence of Arshdeep

The Punjab pacer showed promise throughout his four-over spell, especially the manner in which he dismissed opener Kyle Myers with a premeditated short ball. At the fag end of the game, Arshdeep bowled brilliantly as he removed all-rounder Akeal Hosein with a perfect yorker.

