Can Surya soar Sky-high again at Wankhede?

Slow starters Mumbai Indians hope their star batter Yadav, who is going through a horrible run, is back to his destructive self against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium today

MI’s Suryakumar Yadav trains at Wankhede on Saturday. Pic/Atul Kamble

With five triumphs under their belt, Mumbai Indians are the most successful IPL franchise. But they also have built up a not-so-pleasing reputation of being slow starters in the last few editions.

This season too had started not so encouragingly for the team with defeats in their first two games against Royal Challengers Bangalore (away) and arch-foes Chennai Super Kings (at home). MI then stopped the rut by overcoming Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 11. And the equally pleasing outcome was the match-winning 45-ball 65 by skipper Rohit Sharma.

MI coming off a tight win

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green remained unbeaten on 17 with Singapore-born compatriot Tim David (13) to take MI past DC’s total in the previous game in a tight finish.

MI’s hopes in batting tomorrow at the Wankhede Stadium, against two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders, rest a lot on Rohit’s performance again. MI have the home advantage as well as having enjoyed four days’ rest going into the clash against a team which featured in a game on Friday. The hosts must be eager to see the No. 1 T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav’s return to his wonted touch after a horror run with the bat in the T20Is against Australia and the first three IPL games.

David was not too worried about Surya’s poor form. “I have absolutely no concerns about him. In the last game he played a shot that he plays all the time and it normally goes for six,” said David in the pre-match media interaction at the ground. Surya was out for a first-ball duck, caught in the deep.

In bowling, there is no clear picture on the benching of top England fast bowler Jofra Archer after his appearance in the first game against RCB in Bangalore on April 2. On the other hand, KKR go into the match with their confidence dented after a 23-run loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday night at Eden Gardens.

Unfortunately for the Knight Riders, all-rounder Andre Russell developed cramps and could not bowl after 2.1 overs in which he took 3 for 22.

KKR’s shaky top-order

In the absence of their injured regular skipper Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana is the fulcrum of the batting with bit hitters Russell and Rinku Singh being there to apply the finishing touches. But the top-order looks a bit shaky.

KKR have a strong pace attack in Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson and Russell. They also possess mystery spinners Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy to add to a healthy mix.

MI are not taking their rivals lightly. “Obviously they [KKR] have got some dangerous batsmen,” conceded David.