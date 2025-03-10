Breaking News
Updated on: 10 March,2025 04:23 PM IST  |  Dubai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Star Sports presenter Jatin Sapru, witnessing the jubilant scene, couldn’t help but ask, “Who’s going to stop Sunny ji today?”

Photo: Screengrab/X

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar captured hearts across social media with his infectious celebration following India’s stunning victory over New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy final on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium.


Under the astute leadership of Rohit Sharma, India triumphed with a thrilling four-wicket win, clinching their third ICC Champions Trophy title after 2002 and 2013.


In a moment that quickly went viral, the 75-year-old Gavaskar, renowned for his stoic demeanour on the field, broke into an impromptu dance as Team India made their way to the podium to receive the prestigious trophy.


The moment was made all the more delightful as the team was presented with their traditional 'white jackets'. As the cameras zoomed in on the celebratory scene, presenter Mayanti Langer, unable to contain her amusement, stepped aside to allow viewers an unobstructed view of Gavaskar’s joyous outburst. Meanwhile, fellow analyst Robin Uthappa, sporting a grin, pulled out his phone to immortalise the moment.

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, also present in the studio, responded with equal admiration, stating, “We shouldn’t stop him today because this is a wonderful moment. It was fun to watch him. He is a legend and a respected cricketer. It was for him that we all started playing cricket. We were fortunate that those trophies were in our hands. And today, he is living that same feeling again."

Earlier, as Ravindra Jadeja struck the winning runs for India, there were cheers erupted in the commentary box. Amid the euphoria, Gavaskar, who had been part of the ongoing trophy presentation interview, suddenly sprang to his feet and let loose in an exuberant dance. His arms swayed, his feet tapped to an invisible rhythm, and his beaming smile mirrored the collective joy felt by millions of fans across the globe.

