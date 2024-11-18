The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has opposed the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) plan to hold the Champions Trophy 2025 tour in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) such as Skardu, Hunza, and Muzaffarabad

Kapil Dev (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Champions Trophy 2025 | "It's the government's responsibility": Kapil Dev x 00:00

Former Team India captain Kapil Dev opened up on the Champions Trophy 2025 venues and the possibility of an India-Pakistan match by saying that it is the responsibility of the government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenting on the issue, Kapil Dev remarked, "It's the government's responsibility. People like us should not give opinions, our opinions don't matter. Kapil Dev can't be bigger than anyone else."

Earlier, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday announced a global Trophy Tour ahead of the Men's Champions Trophy 2025, which is set to be hosted by Pakistan.

The announcement came after the ICC cancelled the trophy tour in the Pakistan-occupied Jammu-Kashmir (PoJK).

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has opposed the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) plan to hold the Champions Trophy 2025 tour in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) such as Skardu, Hunza, and Muzaffarabad.

Also Read: ‘India hurt, want to prove a point’

BCCI sources told ANI that Secretary Jay Shah swiftly condemned the PCB's decision, urging the ICC to take strong action. The PCB announced the tour without prior consultation, sparking the BCCI's strong objection.

ICC then put on hold the tour and released a new roster where the PoJK cities were not included for the tour.

The popular landmarks where the trophy will be displayed on the opening day of its tour in Islamabad are Daman-e-Koh, Faisal Mosque, and the Pakistan Monument where it will be accompanied by former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar.

This will flag off the international Trophy Tour for the silverware, which will provide special engagement for global fans through dynamic, colourful engagements that speak to the event's new-look visual identity.

After Islamabad, the Champions Trophy 2025 trophy tour will head to Pakistan's iconic cities and venues such as Karachi, Abbottabad and Taxila before leaving the country.

"A series of physical and digital engagements traversing iconic destinations, sporting events, and key battles in the international cricket calendar form the Trophy Tour schedule," ICC said in its statement."Fans will be treated to a content series titled 'Champion on Tour' that will document the Trophy Tour's journey around the world through the unique lens of food, music, and cricket," the statement added.

Anurag Dahiya, ICC Chief Commercial Officer, expressed his pleasure at the launch of the event and said as quoted from ICC, "We are delighted to launch the Trophy Tour with DP World ahead of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy, where another action-packed programme of activity is available to fans across the world."

He went on to describe the experience that awaited fans and added, "The silverware, which will be showcased across all participating nations, will allow the sport's passionate fanbase to enjoy the unforgettable experience of being up close with the iconic trophy."

(With ANI Inputs)