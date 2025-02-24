Champions Trophy 2025 | "Wonder why they played first match against NZ": Ramiz Raja

Winning India's match was the only way for Pakistan to keep their hopes alive in the Champions Trophy 2025. The Mohammed Rizwan-led side had no answer for India as they suffered a six-wicket defeat. In the much-anticipated match between India and Pakistan, Virat Kohli was the man who stole the show

Ramiz Raja (Pic: File Pic)

In the Champions Trophy 2025, former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja questioned why the "Green Shirts" began its campaign against New Zealand rather than Bangladesh.

In the Champions Trophy 2025, Team India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan. The loss also marked the host nation's second consecutive defeat.

Following Pakistan's heavy defeat against India, which jeopardised their title defence, Ramiz questioned the team's strategy. "I wonder why Pakistan played their first match against New Zealand. They should have played their first match against Bangladesh. Even though Bangladesh is a strong side, it was still comparatively an easy match for them," Ramiz said on his YouTube channel.

After suffering a loss against India, Pakistan hardly has any chance in the Champions Trophy 2025. If any of the results go against Pakistan, their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign ends in the group stage.

Ramiz believes that playing Bangladesh first would have put equal pressure on each team in Group A, rather than allowing New Zealand to gain an early advantage. Pakistan's defeat to New Zealand put pressure on the team, which was exacerbated by their loss to India.

After Pakistan surrendered to a thumping 60-run defeat against New Zealand, the significance of their high-octane clash against arch-rival India soared to new levels.

"They played against them in the opener and lost. The defeat created pressure on Pakistan. I don't understand why Pakistan didn't play their first match against Bangladesh or India. If that happened, the pressure would be equal," Ramiz Raja added.

He figured out the flawless route for chasing the 242-run target and executed it perfectly. While steering India towards the finishing line, he slammed his 51st ODI century and became the fastest to 14,000 ODI runs.

With a clean shot, Virat Kohli smashed a four to complete his century and also cruise India to a stunning victory over Pakistan.

"Virat's knock had everything. There was calmness and attack. He maintained the pace well. Overall, Virat Kohli was a complete package. He keeps on challenging himself. He played confidently against every bowler and didn't allow anyone to settle," Ramiz added.

(With ANI Inputs)