Clarke feels Hazlewood shouldn’t be playing IPL

Updated on: 03 May,2023 07:15 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

While national selectors were pleased that Hazlewood used the IPL to build up his bowling loads, Clarke believes that the pacer should be in Australia and concentrate on Tests

Michael Clarke

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke is not pleased with Josh Hazlewood’s decision to compete in the ongoing IPL 2023 as he believes the pacer should be focusing on preparing for the World Test Championship final and the Ashes.


Ben Stokes wants more pace in 'Bazball' for Ashes



While national selectors were pleased that Hazlewood used the IPL to build up his bowling loads, Clarke believes that the pacer should be in Australia and concentrate on Tests. “I don’t know why he’s over playing IPL. I don’t know why he’s not over here in Australia preparing to play Test match cricket,” Clarke was quoted by Fox Cricket.


