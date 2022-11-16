×
Updated on: 16 November,2022 08:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

The Indore-based cricketer, who has scored 3,230 runs in 45 first-class games, spoke highly of coach Chandrakant Pandit, who guided MP to their Ranji Trophy win last season

Confident Patidar wants to cash in on ODI tour

Rajat Patidar. Pic/Ashish Raje


Madhya Pradesh batsman Rajat Patidar is all geared up for his maiden overseas tour with Team India—the three-match ODI series—in Bangladesh next month. 


MP chased Odisha’s 172 in the 32nd over to win their Vijay Hazare Trophy encounter by six wickets at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. Patidar, 29, who scored 62 in the first game against Jammu & Kashmir on Saturday, got out for one—caught by wicketkeeper Rajesh Dhuper off pacer Rajesh Mohanty (2-35). When asked about the possibility of him getting an India cap under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy in the ODI series starting on December 4 at Mirpur, Patidar told mid-day: “Every cricketer dreams of representing India. I want to cash in on this opportunity. If I get a chance to play, I will give my 100 per cent and play according to the situation and conditions. I have not set any targets for this tour.” 



Representing Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022 (333 runs in eight games) was a turning point for Patidar. Being part of Shikhar Dhawan’s team for the three-match series against the visiting South African team last October was significant too. “It was a good learning experience because there were senior players in the team like Shikhar bhai. I spent a lot of time with [VVS] Laxman sir [head coach] and discussed batting. I got to learn how to plan and analyse the game. I saw players keep the same intensity level in preparation and during the match. I saw how Virat Kohli and other players do that,” Patidar added.  


The Indore-based cricketer, who has scored 3,230 runs in 45 first-class games, spoke highly of coach Chandrakant Pandit, who guided MP to their Ranji Trophy win last season. “Sir [Pandit] taught us to understand the game in detail, whether it is bowling, batting or fielding. I saw players talking with him about tough situations and go away with no doubt in their minds.”

