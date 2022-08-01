Cricket news: Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international cricket

The cricketer announced her retirement via her Twitter account

Pic courtesy/Twitter

West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin has announced her retirement from international cricket with immediate effect. The cricketer announced her retirement via her Twitter account.



She wrote, "There have been many obstacles during my cricket career that I have had to overcome, however, the current climate and team environment has been non-conductive (conducive) to my ability to thrive and reignite my passion. With much sadness but without regret, I realize I am no longer able to adhere to team culture and team environment as it has undermined my ability to perform excellently."

Thanks to all for the love and support with in my past 14 years of playing cricket for West Indies! I look forward to be playing domestic cricket around the world pic.twitter.com/Vmw6AqpYQJ — Deandra Dottin (@Dottin_5) July 31, 2022

Dottin's announcement comes hours after Barbados' 9-wicket loss to Australia at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Barbados were bundled for paltry 64 in the alloted 20 overs wherein Deandra scored mere 8 runs and conceded 25 runs in a single over.