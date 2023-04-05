Cricketer Rashid Khan can cook Afghani Rosh

The star leg-spinner got the Player of the Match award in Gujarat’s campaign opener against CSK for his brilliant all-round (2-26 and 10 off three balls) show

Rashid Khan

Afghanistan T20I captain Rashid Khan, who is currently featuring in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 for Gujarat Titans, has revealed what he likes to eat whenever he is in India.

The star leg-spinner got the Player of the Match award in Gujarat’s campaign opener against CSK for his brilliant all-round (2-26 and 10 off three balls) show.

“My favourite food is Afghani Rosh. I make it on my own too. Last time I was here, I made it for the entire team on Eid. Afghani Tikka is also very good,” Rashid said on a YouTube channel—The Indranil Basu—when asked about his favourite food.

Also read: IPL 2023: How have each teams utilised 'Impact Player' rule in 5 games so far?

He added: “I never go to a place where there is a sweet dish because if I see them, it becomes difficult to control myself and I will definitely eat it.”

Speaking about the Indian cuisine/delicacy he likes the most, he said: “What I like the most here is Dal Makhani. We have had it in a restaurant in Kolkata and I really like it.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever