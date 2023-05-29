MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl first against Gujarat Titans, who will look to win their second successive IPL title as they face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2023 Final

Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni with Ravi Shastri (Pic: PTI)

Listen to this article CSK vs GT live updates: Big breakthrough for CSK as Dhoni stumps in-form Shubman Gill x 00:00

MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl first against Gujarat Titans, who will look to win their second successive IPL title as they face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2023 Final. The IPL 2023 final was scheduled to take place on Sunday, but failed to get underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad due to a massive hail and thunderstorm with rain on Sunday evening.

CSK defeated Hardik Pandya's GT in Qualifier 1 on Wednesday, as the latter are looking to defend their title back-to-back this year. Shubman Gill is in red-hot form this year as he has smashed three hundred in his last three games played for the Gujarat Titans. It will be interesting to see how the young bowling unit of the four-time IPL champions go up against him.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Chennai, Shivam Dube has set the tone throughout the season but in the previous clash he was trapped by the Gujarat Titans spin bowling at the Chepauk. However, the match will take place this time at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Also Read: GT vs CSK: All possible scenarios if rain plays spoilsport on Reserve Day

CSK vs GT: Complete squads

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma, Akash Singh.

CSK vs GT: Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper:Devon Conway (vc)

Batters:Shubman Gill (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, B. Sai Sudharsan

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Mohammad Shami, Rashid Khan, Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana

CSK vs GT: Predicted Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (c) (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana.

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, B. Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma.

CSK vs GT: Toss update

MS Dhoni wins toss, opts to field first.

CSK vs GT: Confirmed Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

8:30 PM: 101/1 (11 Overs)

Matheesha Pathirana brought into the attack by skipper Dhoni for Chennai. CSK will hope he finds his rhythm soon and wreak havoc on the GT batting lineup.

8:20 PM: 85/1 (10 Overs)

Gujarat Titans need to improve run-rate now with Sai Sudharsan and Wriddhiman Saha in the middle. Maheesh Theeksana and Ravindra Jadeja are into the attack for Chennai.

8:10 PM: 79/1 (9 Overs)

Chennai Super Kings in control of this contest at the moment after Shubman Gill's wicket. Wriddhiman Saha is still looking to attack the bowling with Sai Sudharsan on the other end.

7:55 PM: 68/1 (7 Overs)

Shubman Gill 39 (20) stumped by MS Dhoni bowled by Ravindra Jadeja. What a wicket! Chennai Super Kings bounce back in this contest as the man in form departs.

7:55 PM: 45/0 (5 Overs)

Gujarat Titans look in complete control of this contest as both openers are batting in fine rhythm at the moment. How much will that Shubman Gill's dropped catch cost the Chennai Super Kings in this contest?

7:42 PM: 18/0 (3 Overs)

Shubman Gill has been dropped by Deepak Chahar on 3, a big moment in the final as the man with three centuries in his last three games has been dropped. Gujarat Titans now look to get things going as Saha takes on Chahar in the third over.

7:30 PM: Match begins!

Here we go! Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill open the innings for Gujarat Titans eyeing a fiery start in the powerplay. Chennai Super Kings bring in Deepak Chahar to attack the stumps with the new ball.