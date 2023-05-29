GT vs CSK: All possible scenarios if rain plays spoilsport on Reserve Day

Much to the dismay of fans and players, the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 was on Sunday moved to the reserved day after relentless rains delayed the toss and subsequently did not allow the start of the summit showdown

Giant screen displaying a message for spectators after rain washed out GT vs CSK (Pic: PTI)

Heavy spells of rain throughout the evening delayed the toss and subsequently the start of the summit clash. In a big blow to a packed Ahmedabad crowd, the eventual announcement was made implying that the final showdown for the elusive IPL trophy between defending champions Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on the reserve day.

However, the much awaited marquee clash on Monday may have an anti-climactic end as 'rain gods' threaten to play spoilsport yet again. This is not the first time rain threatened to wash out a game, there was heavy downpour on Friday which led to a delayed start to Qualifier 2 between Gujarat and Mumbai Indians.

With the weather forecast not being too promising for the final on Sunday, it only kept getting worse for the fans who had turned up to pack the house. It began raining here in the evening half an hour before the toss time – around 6:30 pm local time – and did not stop for longer durations at least for the next two-and-a-half hours. The rain, however, did stop after 9:00 pm local time and the covers were taken off, with two super sopper already in action from around 8:30 pm IST. However, heavy spell of rain returned to force the ground staff to cover the field again and players off the pitch, who had started warming up.

Also Read: CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Heavy rain hinders match, final postponed to 29th May

Today's prediction

There is a prediction of a thunderstorm at 5 PM IST, which is expected to not last more than an hour. However, there is no forecast for rain during match hours, hinting at a full possibility of a 20-over match. The rules for the cut-off time on Reserve Day are the same as it was for Sunday. About 9:35 PM IST will be when overs will start getting reduced with a possibility of a five-overs contest as late as 12:06 AM IST. Further down, there could also be a Super Over for which the outfield and the pitch must be ready latest by 1.20 AM IST.

In case there is no play possible on the Reserve Day as well, the team that finished higher on the points table at the end of the 70-match league phase will be announced as the winner. Thus, Gujarat Titans, who were seated atop the table after their 14 games in the league stage, will take home the trophy ahead of second-placed CSK. Below is a point-wise summary: