David Warner withdraws bid to overturn captaincy ban

Cricket Australia amended its player code of conduct policy which paved the way for him to request a review of the captaincy ban before an independent panel of three code of conduct commissioners

David Warner. Pic/AFP

David Warner withdrew a bid to overturn his lifetime Australian leadership ban on Wednesday, claiming an independent review panel wanted to “conduct a public lynching” and it would be traumatic for his family.

Cricket Australia amended its player code of conduct policy which paved the way for him to request a review of the captaincy ban before an independent panel of three code of conduct commissioners. But he has seemingly now shut the door with a scathing, and lengthy, statement claiming the panel had made “offensive and unhelpful” comments about him and wanted “a public trial of me and what occurred during the Third Test at Newlands.”

