David Warner withdraws bid to overturn captaincy ban

Updated on: 08 December,2022 08:21 AM IST  |  Adelaide
AFP |

Cricket Australia amended its player code of conduct policy which paved the way for him to request a review of the captaincy ban before an independent panel of three code of conduct commissioners

David Warner withdraws bid to overturn captaincy ban

David Warner. Pic/AFP


David Warner withdrew a bid to overturn his lifetime Australian leadership ban on Wednesday, claiming an independent review panel wanted to “conduct a public lynching” and it would be traumatic for his family. 


Cricket Australia amended its player code of conduct policy which paved the way for him to request a review of the captaincy ban before an independent panel of three code of conduct commissioners. But he has seemingly now shut the door with a scathing, and lengthy, statement claiming the panel had made “offensive and unhelpful” comments about him and wanted “a public trial of me and what occurred during the Third Test at Newlands.”



david warner australia west indies test cricket cricket news sports news

