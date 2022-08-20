Breaking News
Sameer Wankhede gets threat via social media
Famous Dadar store owner’s 46-yr-old son found dead in Virar
Janmashtami 2022: From Worli to Thane, political churn is on
Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s large civic bodies likely to have electric double-decker buses
Mumbai: 1,011 Covid-19 cases in city, two deaths
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Dhanashree quashes rumours about split from hubby Yuzvendra Chahal

Dhanashree quashes rumours about split from hubby Yuzvendra Chahal

Updated on: 20 August,2022 08:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

On Thursday, she wrote on Instagram: “A humble request to you all to not believe in any sort of rumours pertaining to our relationship. Kindly, put an end to it. Love and light to everyone.” Earlier, Chahal shared the same statement on his Instagram handle

Dhanashree quashes rumours about split from hubby Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal with wife Dhanashree Verma


India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma has rubbished rumours of a split. News about the YouTuber-choreographer and Chahal parting ways started after she dropped Chahal from her surname on her Instagram profile. 


On Thursday, she wrote on Instagram: “A humble request to you all to not believe in any sort of rumours pertaining to our relationship. Kindly, put an end to it. Love and light to everyone.” Earlier, Chahal shared the same statement on his Instagram handle.

Also Read: Virat Kohli reaches 1000 days since his last international century

Chahal’s recent story in which he mentioned him starting a new life made fans speculate more about issues in their relationship. The couple got married in December 2020. They often share pictures and videos of each other on social media. Dhanashree accompanies Chahal during his matches in India and abroad.


Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Yuzvendra Chahal cricket news sports news Instagram

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK