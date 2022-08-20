Dhanashree quashes rumours about split from hubby Yuzvendra Chahal

On Thursday, she wrote on Instagram: “A humble request to you all to not believe in any sort of rumours pertaining to our relationship. Kindly, put an end to it. Love and light to everyone.” Earlier, Chahal shared the same statement on his Instagram handle

Yuzvendra Chahal with wife Dhanashree Verma

India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma has rubbished rumours of a split. News about the YouTuber-choreographer and Chahal parting ways started after she dropped Chahal from her surname on her Instagram profile.

On Thursday, she wrote on Instagram: “A humble request to you all to not believe in any sort of rumours pertaining to our relationship. Kindly, put an end to it. Love and light to everyone.” Earlier, Chahal shared the same statement on his Instagram handle.



Chahal’s recent story in which he mentioned him starting a new life made fans speculate more about issues in their relationship. The couple got married in December 2020. They often share pictures and videos of each other on social media. Dhanashree accompanies Chahal during his matches in India and abroad.

