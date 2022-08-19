Virat Kohli reaches 1000 days since his last international century

Across all formats combined, he has featured in 68 international matches, and scored 2,554 runs across all formats in 82 innings at an average of 34.05. He has hit 24 half-centuries across all formats since his final ton in 2019

Virat Kohli. Pic/AFP

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli has gone 1,000 days without scoring a century in international cricket. His final century came against Bangladesh in the second Test of the two-match series on November 23, 2019. Kohli scored a knock of 136 runs in that match.

Since his last century, Virat Kohli has played 18 Test matches, scored 872 runs across 32 innings at an average of 27.25. He has crossed fifty-run mark six times with a best score of 79.

In 50 overs format, the batter has played 23 ODIs since his final century. In these, he has scored 824 runs at an average of 35.82. He has hit ten half-centuries in the format with the best score of 89.

In the shortest format of the game, Kohli has played a total of 27 T20Is since his final international ton, he has scored 858 runs in this format at an average of 42.90. His best score in this format is 94*. He has hit eight half-centuries in this format since his last ton. I

Across all formats combined, he has featured in 68 international matches, and scored 2,554 runs across all formats in 82 innings at an average of 34.05. He has hit 24 half-centuries across all formats.

