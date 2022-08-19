Former NZ allrounder Scott Styris is in favour of IPL expansion

In the latest Future Tours Programme schedule, the IPL has an exclusive 2 months long window

Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni. File Pic/AFP

Former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris on Friday extended his support to the two-month long window for the Indian Premier League in the new Future Tour Programmes cycle.

The International Cricket Council on Wednesday released the Men's Future Tours Programme (FTP) 2023-27, confirming the international calendar for all Full Members across all three formats of the game. In total, there will be 777 international matches - 173 Tests, 281 ODIs and 323 T20Is - in the 2023-2027 FTP cycle compared to the 694 in the current one.

"I remember 10 years ago the conversation was all around how it was going to creep four or five days each year and it will get to a three-month season. Well, we are starting to get there now."

Also Read: Sharjah Warriors sign Mooen, Malan, Woakes, Nabi for ILT20

"It is just taking a little longer than we expected, and I think you are right. I think it will become the focal point that will allow all the players from all over the world to come together and play without any issues from a nationality perspective. And that is not necessarily a bad thing. I was in favour of it 10 years ago and I'm in favour of it now," said Styris on Sports 18 show 'Sports Over The Top.'

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal