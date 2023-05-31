Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be seeking expert opinion from sports orthopedics in Mumbai on the state of his dodgy left knee before taking a call on his treatment, CEO Kasi Viswanathan said on Wednesday

MS Dhoni (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article Dhoni will seek medical advice for knee injury and take call on treatment: CSK CEO Viswanathan Kasi x 00:00

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be seeking expert opinion from sports orthopedics in Mumbai on the state of his dodgy left knee before taking a call on his treatment, CEO Kasi Viswanathan said on Wednesday.

Dhoni had played the entire IPL season with a heavily strapped left knee and although he looked absolutely okay while keeping, more often than not batted as late as No. 8 and didn't look swift while running between the wickets.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Yes, it is true that Dhoni will be taking medical advice for his left knee injury and accordingly decide. If surgery is advised, it can only be ascertained after reports come out, it will be completely his call," Viswanathan told PTI.

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni gave a gift to his fans when he stated that he will try to play another IPL, given his body holds up.

Also Read: Hard thing would be to work hard for nine months and try to play another IPL: Dhoni

On being asked if there was a possibility that Dhoni will decide against playing next season and thus free up a purse of Rs 15 crore for the mini auction, the CEO replied, "Frankly, we are not even thinking on those lines as we haven't reached that stage. It will be completely Dhoni's call. But I can tell you in CSK, we haven't entertained those thoughts.”

Viswanathan revealed that CSK supremo N. Srinivasan is very happy about the victory but there were no major celebrations as the players dispersed for their respective destinations from Ahmedabad only.

Asked if the fifth IPL title feels the sweetest, considering the spate of injuries to its top players, Viswanathan said: "It's all about team spirit and every player knowing his role which is very well defined in our set up.”

"Even a player of Ben Stokes' stature despite his nature was brilliant around the group and the youngsters looked upto to him. This has been possible because of our captain," he added.

Chennai Super Kings have reached the IPL final in 10 of the 14 seasons they have played. On being asked about CSK’s hallmark that enabled them to achieve this feat, Viswanathan said, “I have been associated with CSK from season 1 and we have never deviated from our process. The key has been to keep things simple and explain every player what is expected of them. In our franchise, the skipper keeps everything uncomplicated.”

(With PTI inputs)