Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal's boys have a ball

The couple welcomed their twins last October. In April, she won two gold medals at the World Doubles Championship in Glasgow

Dipika Pallikal with sons

India cricketer Dinesh Karthik’s squash player wife Dipika Pallikal Instagrammed the above picture of their twin sons Kabir and Zian on Saturday, and captioned it: “The boys had a ball.”

The couple welcomed their twins last October. In April, she won two gold medals at the World Doubles Championship in Glasgow.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo is world’s most influential sports star

She paired with Joshna Chinappa to win the women’s title as well as the mixed doubles with friend and brother-in-law, Saurav Ghosal.