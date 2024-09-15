Breaking News
Dodda Ganesh sacked as Kenyas head coach

Dodda Ganesh sacked as Kenya's head coach

Updated on: 15 September,2024 09:18 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

With Ganesh’s stint coming to an abrupt end, former international players Lameck Onyango and Joseph Angara will take over as Kenya men’s head coach and assistant coach respectively

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Former India and Karnataka pacer Dodda Ganesh has been relieved of his duties as Kenya men’s team head coach just a month after his appointment into the role last month. Ganesh, who played four Tests and one ODI, had been roped in for a year-long contract with the Kenya team. 


With Ganesh’s stint coming to an abrupt end, former international players Lameck Onyango and Joseph Angara will take over as Kenya men’s head coach and assistant coach respectively.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

