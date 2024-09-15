Dodda Ganesh sacked as Kenya’s head coach

With Ganesh’s stint coming to an abrupt end, former international players Lameck Onyango and Joseph Angara will take over as Kenya men’s head coach and assistant coach respectively

Former India and Karnataka pacer Dodda Ganesh has been relieved of his duties as Kenya men’s team head coach just a month after his appointment into the role last month. Ganesh, who played four Tests and one ODI, had been roped in for a year-long contract with the Kenya team.

With Ganesh’s stint coming to an abrupt end, former international players Lameck Onyango and Joseph Angara will take over as Kenya men’s head coach and assistant coach respectively.

