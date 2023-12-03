Breaking News
Dominica pulls out as host of men’s T20 World Cup matches

Updated on: 03 December,2023 07:43 AM IST  |  Roseau (Dominica)
Dominica was shortlisted to host one group stage match and two games in the Super eight stage of the tournament, subject to the attainment of various obligations as set out in the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU)

Representational images. Pic/iStock

The ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2024 suffered a setback on Thursday with the island nation of Dominica withdrawing Windsor Park Sports Stadium and Benjamin’s Park as venues for the event to be jointly hosted by West Indies and the United States in June 2024.


Dominica was shortlisted to host one group stage match and two games in the Super eight stage of the tournament, subject to the attainment of various obligations as set out in the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).


The Government of Dominica on Thursday said as per the timelines set by various contractors, it is difficult to complete these works before the commencement of the tournament. “As a result, a decision was taken not to host any of the matches in the ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2024 as it would not be prudent for the Government of Dominica to commit to hosting these games,” the Government of Dominica said in a statement.

