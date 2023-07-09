Duleep Trophy 2023: West to meet South Zone in final

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu’s R Sai Kishore came up with a splendid all-round show as South Zone trumped North Zone by two wickets on a rain-interrupted but thrilling last day of the other semi-final

West Zone on Saturday entered the Duleep Trophy final on the back of a crucial first innings lead after their semi-final clash against Central Zone ended in a draw.

Chasing an improbable 399 to win, Central could only manage 128 for 4 when the skies opened up to force the closure at tea during the Duleep Trophy semi-final at the KSCA Oval.

West, perhaps, could have gone hunting for the remaining six wickets had the weather remained clear. But West did not need that because they had a 98-run first innings lead in the bank to garner a win.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu’s R Sai Kishore came up with a splendid all-round show as South Zone trumped North Zone by two wickets on a rain-interrupted but thrilling last day of the other semi-final.

In the final, South will take on defending champions West Zone in a repeat of the 2022 title clash. Chasing 215 in overcast conditions, South Zone were in the driver’s seat with Mayank Agarwal (54) and skipper Hanuma Vihari’s (43) playing counterattacking knocks.

