Duleep Trophy: Bhui, Iyer shine for India ‘D’ v India ‘B’

Ricky Bhui was 10 runs short of his second successive hundred as India ‘D’s lead swelled to 311 against India ‘B’, when stumps were drawn on the third day of the Duleep Trophy encounter here on Saturday.

Shreyas Iyer also showed some form with a purposeful half-century for India ‘D’, scoring 50 off 40 balls.

At stumps, India ‘D’ scored 244 for 5 in their second innings with Bhui unbeaten on 90 off just 87 balls with 10 fours and three sixes to his credit.

Earlier, India ‘B’ were all out for 282 in their first innings in reply to ‘D’s first essay of 349.

Meanwhile, Riyan Parag and Shaswat Rawat struck fluent half-centuries to help India ‘A’ tighten their grip over India ‘C’.

Parag made 73 off 101 balls with the help of five fours and one six, while Rawat hit a stroke-filled 53 off 67 balls laced with four boundaries and one hit over the fence to take India ‘A’ to 270 for six in their second innings.

Parag and Rawat shared 105 for the fifth wicket as India ‘A’ took their overall lead to 333 runs.

