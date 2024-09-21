Breaking News
Duleep Trophy: Bhui, Iyer shine for India ‘D’ v India ‘B’

Updated on: 22 September,2024 07:31 AM IST  |  Anantapur
PTI |

Top

Shreyas Iyer also showed some form with a purposeful half-century for India ‘D’, scoring 50 off 40 balls

Shreyas Iyer

Ricky Bhui was 10 runs short of his second successive hundred as India ‘D’s lead swelled to 311 against India ‘B’, when stumps were drawn on the third day of the Duleep Trophy encounter here on Saturday.


Shreyas Iyer also showed some form with a purposeful half-century for India ‘D’, scoring 50 off 40 balls.



Also Read: Rahmanullah Gurbaz's ton, Rashid Khan's fifer help Afghanistan defeat South Africa by 177 runs


At stumps, India ‘D’ scored 244 for 5 in their second innings with Bhui unbeaten on 90 off just 87 balls with 10 fours and three sixes to his credit.
Earlier, India ‘B’ were all out for 282 in their first innings in reply to ‘D’s first essay of 349.

Meanwhile, Riyan Parag and Shaswat Rawat struck fluent half-centuries to help India ‘A’ tighten their grip over India ‘C’. 

Parag made 73 off 101 balls with the help of five fours and one six, while Rawat hit a stroke-filled 53 off 67 balls laced with four boundaries and one hit over the fence to take India ‘A’ to 270 for six in their second innings. 

Parag and Rawat shared 105 for the fifth wicket as India ‘A’ took their overall lead to 333 runs.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

