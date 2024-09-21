Rahmanullah Gurbaz's ton, Rashid Khan's fifer help Afghanistan defeat South Africa by 177 runs

Gurbaz, 22, hit 105 as Afghanistan made 311-4 before the Proteas lost nine wickets for 61 runs to be bowled out for just 134 in the 35th over

Rahmanullah Gurbaz hit a superb century before leg-spin magician Rashid Khan marked his 26th birthday by taking five wickets as Afghanistan thrashed South Africa by 177 runs in the second ODI on Friday.

Gurbaz, 22, hit 105 as Afghanistan made 311-4 before the Proteas lost nine wickets for 61 runs to be bowled out for just 134 in the 35th over. It was the seventh century in Gurbaz’s ODI career and included 10 fours and three sixes.

“I had a hamstring injury, but I try my best to stay on the ground and do my best for the team,” said man-of-the-match Rashid after taking 5-19. “It was a great opportunity for us to win the series against a big team, so I had to stay till the end.”

Two days after winning the first ODI by six wickets, Afghanistan made a bright start as the openers capitalised on winning the toss. Gurbaz and Riaz Hassan added 88 for the first wicket before Aiden Markram had Hassan leg before for 29.

In reply, South Africa’s openers, skipper Temba Bavuma, who top-scored with 38, and Tony de Zorzi (31) put on 73 for the first wicket. But once they departed, the Proteas fell apart. Rashid was ably supported by rookie off-spinner Nangeyalia Kharote (4-26).

