Rohit Sharma (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article 'Ek time par...': Fan’s selfie request riles up Rohit Sharma during autograph signing; WATCH x 00:00

India captain Rohit Sharma found himself at the center of fan attention outside the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Sunday, ahead of the pink-ball practice match against the Australian Prime Minister's XI.

As the crowd mobbed the Indian skipper, eager fans approached him for autographs and selfies, to which Rohit graciously obliged. However, the scene took a turn when one fan asked him to look at the camera while he was signing autographs.

Rohit, momentarily irritated by the request, calmly responded, "Ek time par ek hi kaam ho sakta hai (Only one task can be done at a time)." His response highlighted his frustration, as he was already engaged in the task of signing autographs and couldn't manage both at the same time.

Meanwhile, on the field, the side was preparing for their pink-ball warm-up game against the Prime Minister's XI, a key fixture ahead of the upcoming matches. After a rain-affected first day that saw the tour game reduced to a 50-over-per-side contest, India chose to bowl first in the curtailed match.

Fast-bowler Harshit Rana was the standout performer with the ball, taking four wickets for 44 runs as India bowled the PM XI out for 240 in 43.2 overs. The Australian side, which had already been under pressure from India's strong bowling lineup, saw its innings falter after an impressive start from young batter Sam Konstas. Konstas played an exceptional knock, scoring 107 off 97 balls, including 14 boundaries and a six. His striking ability, particularly through the V, and an audacious reverse ramp shot off Akash Deep demonstrated his class and skill.

Konstas' century, however, was not enough to secure a strong total for the PM XI, as Rana’s brilliance swung the momentum back in India’s favour. Rana's four-wicket haul came in a crucial spell, which included dismissals of Jack Clayton, Ollie Davies, Jack Edwards, and Sam Harper, reducing the PM XI to 138 for seven. Despite Konstas' heroics, India’s bowlers continued to make inroads, with Rana providing the key breakthroughs.

A late fightback came from Konstas’ partner, Hanno Jacobs, who contributed with a solid 61. The pair added 67 runs for the eighth wicket, but their resistance ended when Konstas was eventually dismissed, caught in the deep off Akash Deep’s bowling. Jacobs followed soon after, dismissed by Washington Sundar, leaving the PM XI all out for 240.