Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 India A kick off campaign with flair beat Pakistan A by seven runs

Updated on: 19 October,2024 11:03 PM IST  |  Oman
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Batting first, India laid a solid foundation with an impressive total of 183 runs for the loss of eight wickets

Tilak Varma (Pic: Screengrab/BCCI domestic/X)

In a gripping opening match of the ACC T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024, India staged a remarkable comeback to secure a thrilling victory against Pakistan Shaheen.


The Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 contest unfolded on Saturday in Al Amerat, where India's talented fast bowler, Anshul Kamboj, emerged as the standout performer, claiming three pivotal wickets and showcasing exceptional skills by defending 17 runs in the final over, ultimately leading India A to a spectacular seven-run triumph.


Batting first, India laid a solid foundation with an impressive total of 183 runs for the loss of eight wickets. Captain Tilak Varma played a pivotal role, leading from the front with a polished knock of 44 runs off 35 deliveries. His innings was characterized by a blend of strategic shot selection and aggressive intent. Openers Abhishek Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh also made significant contributions, both scoring brisk thirties that propelled India to a competitive score. Their quickfire partnerships helped build momentum and set the stage for a challenging chase.


In response, Pakistan Shaheen's innings began under pressure, thanks to Kamboj's fiery bowling during the powerplay. He struck early, dismantling the opposition's top order with two crucial wickets, putting Pakistan on the back foot. As the match progressed, the tension mounted, with both teams vying for control.

Also Read: 'Things didn't go my way': Test comeback on Iyer’s mind amid injury setbacks

The climax of the encounter unfolded in the final over, where Kamboj's nerves of steel came to the fore. Defending 17 runs, he displayed remarkable composure, executing his bowling plans with precision. With every delivery, the pressure on Pakistan grew, and Kamboj’s strategic variations proved instrumental in sealing the win for India.

This victory not only marked a triumphant start for India A in the tournament but also highlighted the depth of talent in the emerging players’ roster. Anshul Kamboj’s all-round performance, combined with the solid batting foundation laid by the top order, exemplified the team's potential.

As India A looks to build on this momentum, the combination of youthful exuberance and seasoned leadership under Varma bodes well for their prospects in the tournament.

