England batsman Ollie Pope to wear camera while fielding against India

Updated on: 01 July,2022 07:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Bipin Dani |

The camera will be installed on Pope’s helmet while he is positioned at short-leg. The initiative is being undertaken on a trial basis, confirmed Danny Reuben, Head of Elite Communications, England & Wales Cricket Board ECB

Ollie Pope


In a first in Test cricket, England’s Ollie Pope, 24, will have a camera on his helmet while fielding in the fifth Test against India, beginning in Birmingham on Friday.

The camera will be installed on Pope’s helmet while he is positioned at short-leg. The initiative is being undertaken on a trial basis, confirmed Danny Reuben, Head of Elite Communications, England & Wales Cricket Board ECB.




“This is being trialled by Sky Sports to enhance their TV production. It has been approved by the ICC for this match on a trial basis,” said Reuben.


“The camera will be on the short-leg helmet and will only be used as an additional angle to enhance the viewer experience. There will be no audio, just video and it will be used selectively for a different angle,” he added.

