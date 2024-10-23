Ahmed was 18 when he debuted in Pakistan two years ago and took a five-wicket haul in Karachi

Rehan Ahmed

Listen to this article England bring in third spinner Rehan vs Pakistan x 00:00

A dry pitch prepared with the help of industrial-sized fans and outdoor heaters has lured England to go with a three-pronged spin attack including Rehan Ahmed against Pakistan for the series-deciding third Test starting on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahmed hasn’t played in any international format since February. Gus Atkinson was the only specialist pacer. They replaced Matthew Potts and Brydon Carse, who made an impressive Test debut in the series and picked up nine wickets in the two Multan matches.

Also Read: Bangladesh Cricket Board unable to provide safety for Shakib

Left-armer Jack Leach and off-spinner Shoaib Bashir are the other England spinners. Ahmed was 18 when he debuted in Pakistan two years ago and took a five-wicket haul in Karachi.

The ground staff have been using giant-sized, hot-air fans for the last three days to dry out the 22-yard strip.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever