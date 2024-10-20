Breaking News
Mumbai Customs seize over 1.4 kg marijuana at airport, one held
Cyber fraud racket operating from shop in Palghar busted, two held
Baba Siddique murder: Crime Branch intensifies probe, records more statements
Actress held for kidnapping toddler in revenge plot; Palghar cops rescue child
Maharashtra polls: Rajendra Shingne returns to Sharad Pawar-led NCP
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Travis Head chucks Pakistan white ball series for family time before India Tests

Travis Head chucks Pakistan white-ball series for family time before India Tests

Updated on: 21 October,2024 08:06 AM IST  |  Adelaide
PTI |

Top

Head, who is expecting his second baby with wife Jess, is taking a break from next month’s three-match ODI series against Pakistan and won’t feature in the subsequent T20 campaign against the same opposition.

Travis Head chucks Pakistan white-ball series for family time before India Tests

Travis Head

Listen to this article
Travis Head chucks Pakistan white-ball series for family time before India Tests
x
00:00

Premier Australia batter Travis Head will skip the white-ball series against Pakistan at home to spend some quality family time before he gets cracking at the Indian bowling attack during the upcoming high-octane five-Test series, starting on November 22 in Perth.


Head, who is expecting his second baby with wife Jess, is taking a break from next month’s three-match ODI series against Pakistan and won’t feature in the subsequent T20 campaign against the same opposition.


Also Read: New Zealand deliver stinging blow as India falter at home


According to cricket.com.au, Head will enjoy “a rare clear break from cricket in the lead-up to the opening NRMA Insurance Test against India at Perth Stadium from November 22, with his preparation for that series yet to be fully finalised.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

australia pakistan test cricket perth sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK