Travis Head chucks Pakistan white-ball series for family time before India Tests

Head, who is expecting his second baby with wife Jess, is taking a break from next month’s three-match ODI series against Pakistan and won’t feature in the subsequent T20 campaign against the same opposition.

Travis Head

Premier Australia batter Travis Head will skip the white-ball series against Pakistan at home to spend some quality family time before he gets cracking at the Indian bowling attack during the upcoming high-octane five-Test series, starting on November 22 in Perth.

According to cricket.com.au, Head will enjoy “a rare clear break from cricket in the lead-up to the opening NRMA Insurance Test against India at Perth Stadium from November 22, with his preparation for that series yet to be fully finalised.”

