England on brink of historic clean sweep

Updated on: 20 December,2022 10:01 AM IST  |  Karachi
Pakistan’s batters crumbled for 216 in the second innings of the final test as the 18-year-old Ahmed grabbed 5-48 and Jack Leach (3-72) claimed all three of his wickets in the space of six deliveries on Day three to leave England a target of 167 runs

England's Rehan Ahmed delivers a ball during the third day of the third cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the National Stadium in Karachi. Pic/AFP


Rehan Ahmed became the youngest men’s Test cricketer to claim a fifer on debut and put England on the brink of a historic 3-0 series win its first test tour to Pakistan in 17 years.


Pakistan’s batters crumbled for 216 in the second innings of the final test as the 18-year-old Ahmed grabbed 5-48 and Jack Leach (3-72) claimed all three of his wickets in the space of six deliveries on Day three to leave England a target of 167 runs.



Also Read: Harry Brook’s century gives England edge over Pakistan


Ben Duckett (50 not out) and Zak Crawley (41) motored England to 112-2 by stumps with their aggressive brand of cricket under coach Brendom McCullum.

