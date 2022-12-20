England on brink of historic clean sweep

Pakistan’s batters crumbled for 216 in the second innings of the final test as the 18-year-old Ahmed grabbed 5-48 and Jack Leach (3-72) claimed all three of his wickets in the space of six deliveries on Day three to leave England a target of 167 runs

England's Rehan Ahmed delivers a ball during the third day of the third cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the National Stadium in Karachi. Pic/AFP

Rehan Ahmed became the youngest men’s Test cricketer to claim a fifer on debut and put England on the brink of a historic 3-0 series win its first test tour to Pakistan in 17 years.

Pakistan’s batters crumbled for 216 in the second innings of the final test as the 18-year-old Ahmed grabbed 5-48 and Jack Leach (3-72) claimed all three of his wickets in the space of six deliveries on Day three to leave England a target of 167 runs.

Ben Duckett (50 not out) and Zak Crawley (41) motored England to 112-2 by stumps with their aggressive brand of cricket under coach Brendom McCullum.

