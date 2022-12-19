Breaking News
Harry Brook’s century gives England edge over Pakistan

Updated on: 19 December,2022 08:12 AM IST  |  Karachi
England took an improbable 50-run lead on the back of Brook’s innings before they were bowled out for 354 and Pakistan cut the deficit to 29 at the close of play.

Harry Brook


Harry Brook continued his remarkable series to rebuild England’s innings with his third century in as many Tests after Pakistan had the visitors pinned down on the second day of the final match in Karachi on Sunday.


England took an improbable 50-run lead on the back of Brook’s innings before they were bowled out for 354 and Pakistan cut the deficit to 29 at the close of play. 



Pakistan’s openers Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood were batting on 14 and 3 respectively with the home side ending the day on 21 for no loss. 


Brook’s 111 revived England’s chances of becoming the first team ever to clinch a 3-0 series sweep in Pakistan after the visitors were teetering at 145-5. 

After Pakistan’s spinners knocked over the English top order, Brook and wicketkeeper Ben Foakes amassed 117 for the sixth wicket.

