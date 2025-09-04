Breaking News
England skipper Harry Brook opens up on loss vs South Africa in first ODI

England skipper Harry Brook opens up on loss vs South Africa in first ODI

Updated on: 04 September,2025 08:27 AM IST  |  Leeds (England)
AP , PTI |

The Proteas raced home with 175 balls to spare. “It’s not good enough. I can’t say much more than we’ve just had a bad day,” England captain Harry Brook said

England skipper Harry Brook opens up on loss vs South Africa in first ODI

Harry Brook

England skipper Harry Brook opens up on loss vs South Africa in first ODI
England was bowled out for 131 before opener Aiden Markram’s 55-ball 86 led South Africa to a seven-wicket win on Tuesday in the first of three ODIs between the teams.

The hosts, possibly fatigued from the just-completed domestic Hundred competition, were dismissed in 24.3 overs at Headingley as Keshav Maharaj took 4-22 and Wiaan Mulder 3-33. Opener Jamie Smith top-scored for England with 54 off 48 balls. South Africa had won the toss and chosen to bowl first after captain Temba Bavuma saw a dry wicket and noted that teams have fared well chasing in Leeds.

England was bowled out for 131 before opener Aiden Markram’s 55-ball 86 led South Africa to a seven-wicket win on Tuesday in the first of three ODIs between the teams.

The hosts, possibly fatigued from the just-completed domestic Hundred competition, were dismissed in 24.3 overs at Headingley as Keshav Maharaj took 4-22 and Wiaan Mulder 3-33. Opener Jamie Smith top-scored for England with 54 off 48 balls. South Africa had won the toss and chosen to bowl first after captain Temba Bavuma saw a dry wicket and noted that teams have fared well chasing in Leeds.



The Proteas raced home with 175 balls to spare. “It’s not good enough. I can’t say much more than we’ve just had a bad day,” England captain Harry Brook said. “Obviously, you want to keep on winning and winning, don’t you? But we’ve mis-executed a lot of our skills today.”


