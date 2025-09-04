The Proteas raced home with 175 balls to spare. “It’s not good enough. I can’t say much more than we’ve just had a bad day,” England captain Harry Brook said

The hosts, possibly fatigued from the just-completed domestic Hundred competition, were dismissed in 24.3 overs at Headingley as Keshav Maharaj took 4-22 and Wiaan Mulder 3-33. Opener Jamie Smith top-scored for England with 54 off 48 balls. South Africa had won the toss and chosen to bowl first after captain Temba Bavuma saw a dry wicket and noted that teams have fared well chasing in Leeds.

England was bowled out for 131 before opener Aiden Markram’s 55-ball 86 led South Africa to a seven-wicket win on Tuesday in the first of three ODIs between the teams.

England was bowled out for 131 before opener Aiden Markram’s 55-ball 86 led South Africa to a seven-wicket win on Tuesday in the first of three ODIs between the teams.

The hosts, possibly fatigued from the just-completed domestic Hundred competition, were dismissed in 24.3 overs at Headingley as Keshav Maharaj took 4-22 and Wiaan Mulder 3-33. Opener Jamie Smith top-scored for England with 54 off 48 balls. South Africa had won the toss and chosen to bowl first after captain Temba Bavuma saw a dry wicket and noted that teams have fared well chasing in Leeds.

The Proteas raced home with 175 balls to spare. “It’s not good enough. I can’t say much more than we’ve just had a bad day,” England captain Harry Brook said. “Obviously, you want to keep on winning and winning, don’t you? But we’ve mis-executed a lot of our skills today.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever