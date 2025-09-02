Miller has not made his appearance in international cricket since the conclusion of the Champions Trophy in March this year. The left-hander was also representing the Northern Superchargers in the Hundred, following which he missed out on South Africa's white-ball tour to Australia

"What I understand is that those communications were done during his contract times, in terms of him being available during this period for the Hundred. Essentially, he wasn't available for selection, but I stand by the correction regarding that... David's still within the mix in the ODI stuff, if that answers your question," said Bavuma as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

Ahead of the first ODI match against England, South Africa's skipper, Temba Bavuma , said that swashbuckling batsman David Miller is still in contention for ODIs in the future despite his omission from the squad for the England series.

Further, speaking, the skipper confirmed Miller's appearance in the South African team during the T20I series against England.

"The Australia tour would've coincided with the Hundred. I guess any international commitments that occurred during the Hundred, David wasn't available for. Unfortunately, the one-day [series], it clashes: he wasn't part of our build-up. But then with the T20 stuff, the Hundred is done, he'll fall back into the team," he said.

The three-match T20I series between South Africa and England will kick start on September 10.

David Miller has an impressive ODI record, with 4611 runs in 178 fixtures, playing at an average of 42.30 while striking at a strike rate of 103, and a highest score of 139. He has smashed 24 fifties and seven centuries, with 342 fours and 144 sixes in his ODI career.

South Africa is coming on the back of an ODI series win against Australia, having lost the preceding, closely-contested T20I series by a 2-1 margin. The T20I series presents a valuable stage for preparation en route to next year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup, to be held in India and Sri Lanka.

South Africa squads:

ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Toni de Zorzi, Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Matthew Breetzke, Kwena Maphaka, Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Nandre Burger, Wiaan Mulder, Tristan Stubbs, Senuran Muthusamy.

T20I squad: Aiden Markram (c), Keshav Maharaj, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Corbin Bosch, Kwena Maphaka, Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Ryan Rickelton, Donovan Ferreira, Senuran Muthusamy, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams.

(With ANI Inputs)