Breaking News
“Even if I die, I will not rise from this ground”: Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil
Mumbai rains: City reservoirs near capacity, lake levels at 96.78
Mumbai Police clear Azad Maidan; Jarange vows stir will continue
Maratha quota protest: Home kitchens, truck supplies keep Maratha Morcha fueled
Mumbai police block 300 protest vehicles at city entry
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Temba Bavuma opens up on David Millers omission from ODI squad for England series

Temba Bavuma opens up on David Miller's omission from ODI squad for England series

Updated on: 02 September,2025 12:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Miller has not made his appearance in international cricket since the conclusion of the Champions Trophy in March this year. The left-hander was also representing the Northern Superchargers in the Hundred, following which he missed out on South Africa's white-ball tour to Australia

Temba Bavuma opens up on David Miller's omission from ODI squad for England series

David Miller. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Temba Bavuma opens up on David Miller's omission from ODI squad for England series
x
00:00

Ahead of the first ODI match against England, South Africa's skipper, Temba Bavuma, said that swashbuckling batsman David Miller is still in contention for ODIs in the future despite his omission from the squad for the England series.

"What I understand is that those communications were done during his contract times, in terms of him being available during this period for the Hundred. Essentially, he wasn't available for selection, but I stand by the correction regarding that... David's still within the mix in the ODI stuff, if that answers your question," said Bavuma as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

Ahead of the first ODI match against England, South Africa's skipper, Temba Bavuma, said that swashbuckling batsman David Miller is still in contention for ODIs in the future despite his omission from the squad for the England series.

"What I understand is that those communications were done during his contract times, in terms of him being available during this period for the Hundred. Essentially, he wasn't available for selection, but I stand by the correction regarding that... David's still within the mix in the ODI stuff, if that answers your question," said Bavuma as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.



Miller has not made his appearance in international cricket since the conclusion of the Champions Trophy in March this year.


The left-hander was also representing the Northern Superchargers in the Hundred, following which he missed out on South Africa's white-ball tour to Australia.

Further, speaking, the skipper confirmed Miller's appearance in the South African team during the T20I series against England.

"The Australia tour would've coincided with the Hundred. I guess any international commitments that occurred during the Hundred, David wasn't available for. Unfortunately, the one-day [series], it clashes: he wasn't part of our build-up. But then with the T20 stuff, the Hundred is done, he'll fall back into the team," he said.

The three-match T20I series between South Africa and England will kick start on September 10.

David Miller has an impressive ODI record, with 4611 runs in 178 fixtures, playing at an average of 42.30 while striking at a strike rate of 103, and a highest score of 139. He has smashed 24 fifties and seven centuries, with 342 fours and 144 sixes in his ODI career.

South Africa is coming on the back of an ODI series win against Australia, having lost the preceding, closely-contested T20I series by a 2-1 margin. The T20I series presents a valuable stage for preparation en route to next year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup, to be held in India and Sri Lanka.

South Africa squads:

ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Toni de Zorzi, Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Matthew Breetzke, Kwena Maphaka, Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Nandre Burger, Wiaan Mulder, Tristan Stubbs, Senuran Muthusamy.

T20I squad: Aiden Markram (c), Keshav Maharaj, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Corbin Bosch, Kwena Maphaka, Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Ryan Rickelton, Donovan Ferreira, Senuran Muthusamy, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams.

(With ANI Inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

south africa england test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK