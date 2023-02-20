England thrash NZ by 267 runs in first Test

Breaking News
Sports News > Cricket News

Updated on: 20 February,2023 09:41 AM IST  |  Mount Maunganui
AFP |

The tourists snared the required five wickets in the opening session of day four, dismissing the Black Caps for 126 after they had resumed at 63-5

England's James Anderson (front-L) walks from the field with teammate Stuart Broad (front-R) and other team members after their win during day four of the first cricket Test match between New Zealand and England at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Pic/AFP


England completed a resounding 267-run win over the Black Caps in the first Test at Mount Maunganui on Sunday, powering to their first win in New Zealand for 15 years. 


Also read: Stuart Broad fires England to verge of first Test win over New Zealand



The tourists snared the required five wickets in the opening session of day four, dismissing the Black Caps for 126 after they had resumed at 63-5. 


Pace bowlers Stuart Broad and James Anderson both finished with four second innings wickets as England took a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

