England thrash NZ by 267 runs in first Test

The tourists snared the required five wickets in the opening session of day four, dismissing the Black Caps for 126 after they had resumed at 63-5

England's James Anderson (front-L) walks from the field with teammate Stuart Broad (front-R) and other team members after their win during day four of the first cricket Test match between New Zealand and England at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Pic/AFP

England completed a resounding 267-run win over the Black Caps in the first Test at Mount Maunganui on Sunday, powering to their first win in New Zealand for 15 years.

Pace bowlers Stuart Broad and James Anderson both finished with four second innings wickets as England took a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

