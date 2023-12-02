Breaking News
England’s Wong gets it right!

Updated on: 02 December,2023 07:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

Chasing India’s 149-9, English openers Grace Scrivens (39, 5x4) and Maia Bouchier (27, 3x4, 1x6) gave the visiting outfit a good start, sharing a 38-run opening partnership off 33 balls

Issy Wong

It looked like off-spinner Minnu Mani had India ‘A’ on the brink of another thrilling win over England ‘A’ at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. However, England’s bowling all-rounder Issy Wong (15-ball 35 not out, 5x4, 1x6) showcased her batting skills when it mattered most to help the visitors beat India in the second women’s T20 game by four wickets and with seven balls to spare.


Solid start by Scrivens


Chasing India’s 149-9, English openers Grace Scrivens (39, 5x4) and Maia Bouchier (27, 3x4, 1x6) gave the visiting outfit a good start, sharing a 38-run opening partnership off 33 balls.


However, a brilliant bowling effort from offies Mani (2-29) and Shreyanka Patil (1-22) and some equally good fielding—in the 15th over Jintimani Kalita did well to send back Freya Kemp (17) while England skipper Charlie Dean (10) was run out by Patil in the 18th over—tilted things in India’s favour.

With England needing 24 for victory off the last 18 balls, things seemed to be in control for Team India. Then, when pacer Kashvee Gautam (1-34) started the 19th over, England needed 14 off 12, and India were looking good again. However, Wong had other ideas, and she swung her bat around effectively to secure victory in the penultimate over itself. 

Chetry, Ahuja make it count

Earlier, thanks to an attacking knock by opener Uma Chetry (14-ball 26, 4x4, 1x6), India raced to 54 runs in the first six overs. A handy 14-ball 27 (5x4) by No. 6 Kanika Ahuja and an unbeaten 26 (3x4) by No. 7 Arushi Goel towards the end, saw the hosts post a decent 149-9 in the allotted 20 overs.   

Brief scores
India ‘A’ 149-9 in 20 overs (K Ahuja 27; K Gordon 3-28, C Dean 2-36) lost to England ‘A’ 151-6 in 18.5 overs (G Scrivens 39, I Wong 35*; M Mani 2-29) by four wickets

