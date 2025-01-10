Breaking News
Woman killed after colleague attacks her in broad daylight in Pune
Have asked CM to take action irrespective of party affiliations: Ajit Pawar
Teenager assaulted over affair with girl in Latur dies in hospital; 6 held
One dead, another injured after tree branch falls on them in Ghatkopar
Four injured after massive fire breaks out at Godown in Darukhana area of Mumbai
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Everybody must play domestic cricket giving rest should be coachs decision Sunil Gavaskar

"Everybody must play domestic cricket, giving rest should be coach's decision": Sunil Gavaskar

Updated on: 10 January,2025 07:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sandipan Banerjee | sports@mid-day.com

Top

Ex-India skipper Sunil Gavaskar calls for more practice matches on overseas Test tours after poor show in Oz

India players on Day One of the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney last week. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article
"Everybody must play domestic cricket, giving rest should be coach's decision": Sunil Gavaskar
x
00:00

India's disappointing 1-3 defeat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, despite a promising start with a victory in Perth, has highlighted several flaws in the team’s preparation and adaptability. This defeat also means India have failed to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final for the first time. Amid these circumstances, former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar believes it’s time for Team India to plan more carefully for long Test tours and include more proper first-class matches in the schedule.


“When you play overseas, you need some first-class matches there to get used to the weather and playing conditions. So go there early and play those games and get the experience. Even between Test matches, when there is a gap of over a week, use that to play another first-class game so that those out of form can try and regain it while those in the reserves get the opportunity to show they can be selected if required. The seniors don’t have to play these matches if they don’t want to, but the guys touring that country for the first time need to get this invaluable practice,” Gavaskar suggested.


Also Read: Vish we had more like him


Sunil GavaskarSunil Gavaskar

India’s batting line-up, despite its depth and experience, failed to deliver on the challenging Australian tracks. “The key area that India failed was in batting. Have a look at the scores, but for the second innings in Perth and the first innings in Melbourne, the batting has failed continuously. This was surprising since, in the top six, you had four batters who had toured Australia before too,” Gavaskar remarked.

Poor shot selection

He also identified the technical and mental shortcomings of the batters as one of the primary reasons behind this failure. “It’s a combination of technical as well as temperamental issues. On the bouncy Aussie pitches, the batters have to be able to play on the back foot, which we hardly saw. And then some of the shot selection showed poor judgment and a lack of appreciation of the situation.”

‘Get ready for 2027 final’

Looking ahead to the next WTC cycle, Gavaskar added, “India have not qualified for the WTC final for the first time. The next cycle of qualifying for the WTC final begins in mid-June. So India should be looking at players who can be groomed and ready for the final in 2027.”

The former India opener also emphasised the importance of domestic cricket for maintaining red-ball form. “Everybody must play domestic cricket unless they are injured. Giving rest to anybody should be the decision of the coach and not the individuals,” he stated.

India’s next challenge in red-ball cricket will be a five-match Test series in England, starting June 20, 2025, at Headingley.

One
No. of warm-up games that India played in Oz recently

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 border-gavaskar trophy India vs Australia sunil gavaskar test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK