"Everybody must play domestic cricket, giving rest should be coach's decision": Sunil Gavaskar

Ex-India skipper Sunil Gavaskar calls for more practice matches on overseas Test tours after poor show in Oz

India players on Day One of the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney last week. Pic/Getty Images

India's disappointing 1-3 defeat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, despite a promising start with a victory in Perth, has highlighted several flaws in the team’s preparation and adaptability. This defeat also means India have failed to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final for the first time. Amid these circumstances, former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar believes it’s time for Team India to plan more carefully for long Test tours and include more proper first-class matches in the schedule.

“When you play overseas, you need some first-class matches there to get used to the weather and playing conditions. So go there early and play those games and get the experience. Even between Test matches, when there is a gap of over a week, use that to play another first-class game so that those out of form can try and regain it while those in the reserves get the opportunity to show they can be selected if required. The seniors don’t have to play these matches if they don’t want to, but the guys touring that country for the first time need to get this invaluable practice,” Gavaskar suggested.

Sunil Gavaskar

India’s batting line-up, despite its depth and experience, failed to deliver on the challenging Australian tracks. “The key area that India failed was in batting. Have a look at the scores, but for the second innings in Perth and the first innings in Melbourne, the batting has failed continuously. This was surprising since, in the top six, you had four batters who had toured Australia before too,” Gavaskar remarked.

Poor shot selection

He also identified the technical and mental shortcomings of the batters as one of the primary reasons behind this failure. “It’s a combination of technical as well as temperamental issues. On the bouncy Aussie pitches, the batters have to be able to play on the back foot, which we hardly saw. And then some of the shot selection showed poor judgment and a lack of appreciation of the situation.”

‘Get ready for 2027 final’

Looking ahead to the next WTC cycle, Gavaskar added, “India have not qualified for the WTC final for the first time. The next cycle of qualifying for the WTC final begins in mid-June. So India should be looking at players who can be groomed and ready for the final in 2027.”

The former India opener also emphasised the importance of domestic cricket for maintaining red-ball form. “Everybody must play domestic cricket unless they are injured. Giving rest to anybody should be the decision of the coach and not the individuals,” he stated.

India’s next challenge in red-ball cricket will be a five-match Test series in England, starting June 20, 2025, at Headingley.

One

No. of warm-up games that India played in Oz recently