Gundappa Vishwanath in full flow. Pics/Getty Images

It was October of 1974, when Raj Singh Dungarpur (national selector) asked Tiger Pataudi to lead India against the West Indies. I was standing next to my uncle and I will never forget his words, “Raj, I can’t see very well. I will be useless as a batsman, but as long as I have Vishy I know I will have enough runs to win a few.” Such was the captain’s belief in his No. 4. GR Vishwanath won two Test matches for India in Kolkata and Chennai, back to back, levelling the series. Ian Botham once had the Ashes named after him (in 1981). We should have named that 1974-75 series after Vishy. We didn’t. Further, we never celebrated him as we should have. Let’s do so now. Let’s celebrate Vishy, a God of cricket most loved, least worshipped.

Disastrous start

The first two Tests of the 1974-75 series (in Bangalore and New Delhi) against the West Indies were a disaster. The third Test was in Kolkata, played over New Year. India had to win to keep the series alive. Sunil Gavaskar was injured. Our batting was dithering. India batted first in Chennai and from the very beginning it was clear — Andy Roberts & Co were too quick for us. But there was hope. Hope in one man. Vishy.

Tiger Pataudi would tell us later that the only batsman who was middling the ball in the first two Test was Vishy and he never lost hope.

Andy Roberts, who claimed 12 wickets in Chennai

After winning the toss at Kolkata, India batted first. With the ball seaming at 90-plus MPH, with most batsmen at sea, the little master, stepped out with the score at 23. Vishy (52), that day, had a hard fought outing that laid the foundation for the Test. India were all out for 233. As feared, the fiery pace of Andy Roberts had been too much for our batters. The Windies managed 240. The Indian second innings started poorly losing two quick wickets but with a plucky Engineer in support, the swashbuckling Vishy (139) laid into the tourists decimating them. He helped India post 316. Chandrasekhar and Bedi bowled us to victory. Vishy not only ensured that we win but also sent a message to fellow batsmen that the fearsome West Indies could be tamed. Many believe that this innings was the turning point in Indian cricket, it had proven that no matter what, where or who, we had the talent and the strength to humble the greatest of teams.

Exactly fifty years ago, on January 11, 1975, A week after India’s stunning victory at Eden Gardens, it was at Chennai where the master decided to cement his authority. Those who have played at Chepauk know the moods of the ground. It’s smiling for a day or two and then it’s a death trap for batsmen of poor technique. If a wicket could hiss, spit and bite, it was Chepauk.

Gavaskar injured

Pataudi knew this well and chose to bat first. Gavaskar was still injured and with the ball taking off after pitching, the fiery pace of Roberts yet again proving too much for all but one. Vishy came in and scored a breathtaking 97 not out. The little master considers this to be one of the most difficult pitches he has played on and feels this was the best innings he ever played. I will never forget Alvin Kallicharran patting him on the back as he walked back, bat in the air, acknowledging the praise. He followed up with a 46 in the second innings to seal victory.

Vishy proved time and again that in cricket, there are two kinds of Gods. Those that see a perfect batting wicket and get their records. And those that see an opportunity on challenging tracks to win Tests. Getting an international team out twice on batting wickets is quite improbable. For that, our spinners needed challenging tracks. Yet, every time such a pitch was prepared, leave alone the touring side, India’s batsmen found it hard to put on the required runs to set a winning total. It was under such conditions, where others floundered, that Vishy thrived. He stood up and delivered when his captain most needed him.

Spinners got credit

Though he has won numerous matches for India, sadly, in an era when visiting players and the media were in awe of our fearsome foursome, our spinners took the accolades for the victory. Precious runs scored by the little genius were lost in the noise. Pataudi placed him up there with other Gods of cricket. He believed that Tat (Vijay Manjrekar) and Vishy were the best we ever had and for me, his disciple, he remains a God most loved, most worshipped.

The writer is a former India U-22 and Hyderabad Ranji Trophy player and the late MAK Pataudi’s nephew

Brief scores

India 190 (GR Vishwanath 97 not out; AME Roberts 7-64) and 256 (GR Vishwanath 46, AD Gaekwad 80, KD Ghavri 35; AME Roberts 5-57) beat West Indies 192 (IVA Richards 50, CH Lloyd 39; EAS Prasanna 5-70, BS Bedi 3-40) and 154 (AI Kallicharran 51; EAS Prasanna 4-41, BS Bedi 3-29) by 100 runs. The win made the series scoreline 2-2 before the final Test in Mumbai, where India lost