Ex-England captain Michael Vaughan steps away from BBC commentary panel

Vaughan was dropped from the BBC coverage of the Ashes last November after he was named in former player Azeem Rafiq’s account for making a racist comment before a Yorkshire match in 2009

Michael Vaughan. File pic

Former England captain Michael Vaughan on Thursday announced that he is stepping back from his work with the BBC over the “ongoing dialogue” around the racism investigation at Yorkshire. The development means that Vaughan will not be a part of BBC’s commentary team for the upcoming rescheduled fifth Test between England and India at Edgbaston, starting July 1.

Vaughan was dropped from the BBC coverage of the Ashes last November after he was named in former player Azeem Rafiq’s account for making a racist comment before a Yorkshire match in 2009. That time, Rafiq had claimed that Vaughan had once told a group of four Asian players at Yorkshire “there are too many of you lot, we need to do something about it”.

