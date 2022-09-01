Ex-India player unhappy with the fluency of Virat Kohli during knock against Hong Kong

Wasim Jaffer also questioned the lack of intent by Kohli during the middle overs which created pressure

Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Hong Kong. Pic/ AFP

Wasim Jaffer, former Indian opener, expressed concern over the lack of fluency in Virat Kohli's innings against Hong Kong in the group-A tie of Asia Cup 2022. He said on ESPNcricinfo's post-match programme (T-20 Timeout) that he is still worried about Kohli's fluency while batting that we have witnessed before.

The ex-player said, "I am still worried about his fluency. That fluency is still not there which we have seen before. I don't think we are witnessing fluency yet, even though he scored runs today." Jaffer also questioned the lack of intent by Kohli during the middle overs which created pressure.

The former Mumbai player said, "If anyone is scoring at a strike rate of 140 or 150 then India is in trouble. So there must be someone who needs to bat at a much greater strike rate." He praised the incredible knock of Suryakumar Yadav and said that his knock was the difference between the two sides.

Jaffer said, "If not for the knock of Suryakumar Yadav, India would have been in trouble." India defeated Hong Kong on Wednesday to enter the Super four of the Asia Cup 2022.

Put to bat first by Hong Kong, Team India posted 192/2 in their 20 overs. Virat Kohli showcased glimpses of his old self and hit 59* off 44 balls, decorated with one four and three massive sixes.

Then in the final few overs, Suryakumar Yadav exploded, smashing a brilliant 68* off 26 balls with six fours and six sixes. Pacer Ayush Shukla (1/29 in four overs) was Hong Kong's bowlers' pick.

Chasing 193, Hong Kong had posted 51/2 in their powerplay. Babar Hayat (41 off 35 balls) and Kinchit Shah (30 off 28 balls) played some solid knocks. But it was not enough to help Hong Kong shock the mighty Indians as they fell 40 runs short of a win. They finished their innings at 152/5 in their 20 overs.

India earned direct qualification to the Super Four Phase of the tournament. Ravindra Jadeja (1/15 in four overs) was India's bowlers' pick. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan also took a wicket each. Suryakumar Yadav was adjudged as the 'Man of the Match' for his brilliant knock.

