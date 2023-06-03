Ex-Oz pacer Gillespie feels Shami will pose danger

Shami can certainly exploit that and he can ask some really good questions of the Australian batters’ defensive techniques, because he pitches the ball up and when he looks to just get a little bit of movement, then I think he’s a fine bowler,” said Gillespie told IANS

Former fast-bowler Jason Gillespie believes senior India pacer Mohammed Shami can ask good questions of the Australian batters’ defensive techniques if he succeeds in finding some movement off the pitch during the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) Final at The Oval from June 7-11.

“Shami impresses me a lot and I love how he keeps running in hard. His seam presentation is as good as anyone in world cricket in my opinion. So I think he’s going to play a big role in those conditions if there is any movement to be found off the pitch. Shami can certainly exploit that and he can ask some really good questions of the Australian batters’ defensive techniques, because he pitches the ball up and when he looks to just get a little bit of movement, then I think he’s a fine bowler,” said Gillespie told IANS.

