Excellent West Indies pacers subject Bangladesh to embarrassing total of 103 on day 1

West Indies' pacers wreaked havoc on the visitors' batting lineup, sending 6 batsmen to the pavilion for ducks, equalling their own record for most ducks in a test innings

Nurul Hasan of Bangladesh walks off the field dismissed by Kyle Mayers during the 1st day of the 1st Test between Bangladesh and West Indies. Pic/ AFP

Bangladesh's tour of West Indies got off to a disastrous start with the hosts bowling them out for just 103 runs in 32.5 overs in the first Test. West Indies would then go on to end the day at 95/2.

Kemar Roach, recently added to the test squad after recovering from an injury, picked the first two wickets. His young protege, Jayden Seales, made sure Mominul Haque's miserable form continues, sending him back for a duck.

The visitors' best batsmen were the experienced pair of Tamim Iqbal and Shakib al Hasan. However, Alzarri Joseph sent them both back to the hut for scores of 29 and 51, respectively. The rest of the batting simply crumbled against a pace attack that was too good for them.

When it was the men in maroon's chance to bat, skipper Kraigg Brathwaite displayed his class. He ended the day with a stoic 42* to make sure his team ended the day having lost only two wickets.

Brathwaite is closing in on the 5000 run milestone in test cricket. He currently has 4785 runs in his kitty. If he reaches the landmark, he'll be the 13th West Indian player to do so.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 1st innings 103 in 32.5 overs (Tamim Iqbal 29, Shakib Al Hasan 51; Jayden Seales 3/33, Alzarri Joseph 3/33) vs West Indies 95/2 in 48 overs (Kraigg Brathwaite 42 not out, John Campbell 24)

(With inputs from IANS)