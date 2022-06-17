India’s Test team leaves for Birmingham to play one-off game against England

The selection committee had few days back named India’s 17-member Test squad for the fifth rescheduled Test against England to be from July 1-5. India currently lead the Test series 2-1

Skipper Virat Kohli and pacer Mohammed Siraj inside the London-bound plane. Pic/BCCI

Even as the white-ball squad led by Rishabh Pant is engaged in a T20I series against South Africa at home, some key players of the Test squad including former India captain Virat Kohli have left for England for the rescheduled Test at Birmingham.

On Thursday, BCCI tweeted photos of the players that are not involved in the South Africa series and left for England. The players that departed for England on Thursday include Virat Kohli, opener Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Cheteshwar Pujara. In all BCCI tweeted photos of eight players from the squad of 17 that left for England.

