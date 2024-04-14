'Exceptional performance needed to beat RCB': Vettori

The Royal Challengers are currently 10th on the IPL table with two points after winning just one out of six matches

Daniel Vettori

Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Daniel Vettori did not read too much into the travails of Royal Challengers Bengaluru and said it will require an “exceptional” effort from them to beat the hosts on Monday.

The Royal Challengers are currently 10th on the IPL table with two points after winning just one out of six matches.

“I don’t think anyone in any team underestimates the quality of RCB. They’re a very good team. So, it’s going to take an exceptional performance from us to try and beat them. Every [IPL] game is hard and particularly when you’re playing away from home,” said Vettori during his pre-match press conference here on Sunday.

Vettori said RCB might have learned lessons from their past defeats and could put SRH under pressure. “RCB will obviously keep learning from what’s happened in the previous games and they’re going to come out pretty aggressive. We’re going to be under a lot of pressure as a bowling unit for how aggressive they are going to be.

